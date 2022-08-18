Fantasy Football openings in our Miami Dolphins fan leagues
By Brian Miller
It is that time of year when the NFL is revving up and so is fantasy football. This year we have openings in our big leagues.
For 11 years we have hosted an assortment of annual leagues for you to choose from and this year will be no different. We have two leagues for you to choose from!
All of our leagues use ESPN and are standard scoring with 6 points for passing TDs and Points Per Reception as well.
Rosters are the same across the board:
- 1 – QB
- 2 – RB
- 2 – WR
- 1 – TE
- 2 – Fx
- 1 – K
- 1 – D
- 6 – bench
$110.00 league payouts:
$110.00 leagues payout at least your entry fee if you make the 6-team playoffs!
1st $400.00
2nd $300.00
3rd $200.00
4th $110.00
5th $110.00
6th $110.00
consolation bracket winner $90.00
This league has been going strong for the last five years. It is very competitive and you will win your money back by just making the top six teams (playoffs). The consolation bracket winner is designed to keep the league competing even if you do not make the playoffs.
There are three leagues with the following openings:
League 1 – FULL
League 2 – FULL
League 3 – FULL
League 4 – 9 Spots available: Draft September 7th 8 pm
To join one of these leagues (first come first serve) you must follow the associated link below to Leaguesafe.com. Make your league payment and email me at PhinphanaticFantasy@gmail.com and let me know your email address to send you the ESPN invite. Payment 100% reserves your spot in the associated league and you can join with friends or multiple leagues.
Please copy and paste links into your browser. I will be notified automatically of once payment is made. All payouts will be through Leaguesafe so please read their payout options before making your payment.
LEAGUE 4:
Join Leaguesafe and make payment (Payments will be 100% refunded if the league doesn’t fill). An invite will be sent immediately after you have made payment or contacted me about payment.
Please reply at Phinphanaticfantasy@gmail.com after you join leaguesafe.
LeagueSafe link: https://www.leaguesafe.com/join/4060275/phinphanatic-4