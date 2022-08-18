Miami Dolphins: 3 things I’m looking for in this sacred dress rehearsal week
By Matt Serniak
We’ve come a long way in this country. We’ve created some of the best technology society has ever seen while also molding our thinking to bring out the best in ourselves in an ever-changing world. Sadly, some traditions have gone to waste side such as drinking water out of your neighbor’s hose, smoking on airplanes, and coming up with original movie ideas.
Arguably the most important tradition that is starting to get forgotten is the importance of dress rehearsal week in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins have theirs this week and I have some specific things I’m looking forward to seeing in that game.
Dress rehearsal week, in case you somehow forgot, was always week three of the preseason in the NFL. It was always the week the starters would play the most. Most of the time the starters would play into the second half because they of course would need to experience what it’s like transitioning from the first half to the second half.
This would be the last time any of us would see the starters and key players until the start of the regular season.
Now since there are only three total preseason games, week two is now the de facto dress rehearsal week. But to me, it just doesn’t feel like dress rehearsal week is being taken seriously anymore. I feel like too many teams and coaches are all about holding guys out until week one and it frankly doesn’t sit right with me.
I understand the point of keeping guys out. Look what happened to Zach Wilson. But the players need to get actual game reps that aren’t in a practice setting. The joint practices are crucial and probably more important than the preseason games at this point but there is no replacing in-game reps in actual in-game situations.
Riding a mechanical bull can be a good learning experience but there’s no replacing the knowledge gained riding an actual bull that’s looking to kill you.
But make no mistake, this week, technically is dress rehearsal week and I for one am glad. I’m glad because I think we’re going to see many of the Miami Dolphins best players out there and that will be fun pending that nobody goes down with an injury. On to the list.