Miami Dolphins 2022 opposing QBs could be a feast for defense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have a stretch of games that will be the catalyst to a potential playoff run and it will be all up to the defense to take advantage.
Brian Catanzaro who co-hosts On The FinSide, our official podcast, pointed out earlier today that there is a stretch of games that the Miami Dolphins defense should feast upon. Looking over the list of starting quarterbacks during that stretch, I can see what he is talking about but let’s go a bit further and look at all of the QBs Miami is slated to face, including the ones that Cat mentioned.
- Week one – Mac Jones
There are a lot of people in the media who think Jones is the next big thing. I don’t see it and Miami beat him last year. For New England, the bigger question is who is running the offense.
- Week two – Lamar Jackson
- Week three – Josh Allen
Jackson and Allen are a tough back-to-back duo to face but the Dolphins took away Jackson’s best attribute last year, his running game, and forced him to throw. He has fewer weapons at WR this year and Miami could be in a good position to take this from him. Allen on the other hand hasn’t lost to the Dolphins since his rookie season.
- Week four – Joe Burrow
This will be another tough game for the Dolphins and Burrow has a better offensive line than last year.
As Cat pointed out, Miami needs to take at least a couple of those early games before they dive into what could be the stretch that puts Miami into the postseason discussions.
Of those QBs, only Kirk Cousins truly has a solid offensive group beside him. In the case of the Browns, Brissett is the liability on offense and the Browns will likely be run-heavy until Deshaun Watson returns. Nothing is scary or worrisome about this stretch of 8 games that Miami should win defensively. The question will be whether the Dolphins’ offense can beat the better defenses like the 49ers.
- Week 14 – Justin Herbert
Herbert vs. Tua is going to be a hot topic heading into this weekend and this game could have big ramifications for the postseason.
- Week 15 – Josh Allen
- Week 16 – Aaron Rodgers
He is the best QB in the NFL.
- Week 17 – Mac Jones
- Week 18 – Zach Wilson
The final stretch of games will see Miami playing three top QBs in five games. The Dolphins will need to find a way to beat one if not two of those QBs and then finish strong against Jones and Wilson.
The eight-game stretch as Cat pointed out is the key to this season. Miami has to be able to win most if not all of those games because the defense should be in a good position to put pressure on the opposing QBs.