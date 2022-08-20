Miami Dolphins fans should expect to see Tua and Hill Saturday night
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will play football tonight at Hard Rock Stadium and it should be a perfect time to roll out the Tua and Tyreek show.
Yes, this is preseason and yes, it means nothing but at some point, the Dolphins have to get their number one players playing time. Tonight, that might be the team’s best opportunity to get them on the field.
Dolphins fans shouldn’t expect a lot from tonight in terms of the number ones. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill should see a couple of series and then bow out for the night but it is what we see in those early series that could shed some light on how well the duo can work in a game.
All over the internet today, fans are asking if Mike McDaniel will call up the deep ball and send Tua down the sideline or across the field. Fans want to know if McDaniel is going to showcase what his QB has been succeeding at in camp.
The answer to that is…who knows.
Tyreek Hill posted a message on social media that simply said, “Everything you got” in what some are believing a message that he will be on the field tonight in some capacity.
It isn’t just Hill and Tua thought. Will Miami run Chase Edmonds and play Terron Armstead at all? The former? Probably, the latter, I would be shocked.
Tonight’s game kicks off at 7 pm against the visiting Raiders and The Rock is expected to be full of Dolphins fans hoping to get their first game-glimpse of Miami’s top weapons.