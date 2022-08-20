Miami Dolphins without several for Raiders game but not Hill
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins just released their list of players who are not likely to play tonight, or in other words, out, for their preseason home opener.
Tonight the Dolphins will take on the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium and Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill both are expected to see some plays but how many is a question we can’t answer until they take the field.
We can answer the question of what players will not play tonight and break down what this might mean for Miami.
The biggest surprise is Xavien Howard who may not suit up for a single game this year. That really isn’t a huge deal because Howard doesn’t really need the reps to get into mid-season form.
More surprising is that both fullbacks, Alec Ingold and John Lovett will not play. Ingold sat out last week’s game and Lovett was barely used at all.
Tanner Conner is another surprise and it could mean he has an injury or something going on. He played last week and is trying to make the 53-man roster. Missing this game will not help his efforts.
Jaylen Waddle has been sidelined the last week with what has been termed a “minor injury” so his absence is somewhat expected and he likely won’t play in the final preseason game either.
Eric Rowe and Terron Armstead are both non-surprises but Greg Little and Brennan Scarlett being out means they are dealing with some form of an injury.
The game tonight begins at 7:00 eastern and can be watched locally or on NFL+ via subscription. Subscribing costs only $4.99 a month.