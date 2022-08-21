Erik Ezukanma had a standout performance in Saturdays Dolphins game.
Erik Ezukanma had a monster performance in Saturday’s game, where the Miami Dolphins lost 15-13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Even in the face of defeat, the Fins had players that showed they can make an impact on a football game. On Saturday, no other Miami Dolphins player proved that more than Erik Ezukanma.
The fourth-round pick wide receiver out of Texas Tech had six receptions for 114 yards. He did this on nine targets averaging 19 yards a reception.
No other receiver on the Miami squad had more than three catches. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle did not play in Saturdays game.
This allowed Ezukanma to have the lion’s share of targets. Wide receivers coach, Wes Welker was sent to Texas Tech to scout Ezukanma during their Pro Day.
Ezukanma had this to say about his new coach, “coach (Welker), preaches that you have never arrived. You always have to go to work every day.”
Welker who went undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft, had five seasons with more than 110 receptions in his playing career. He seems to be getting the best out of this year’s receiving group.
Ezukanma is the perfect compliment to the Miami Dolphins speedy duo of Hill and Waddle. Measuring 6’2 209 lbs, he can use his physicality to fight for extra yards and make plays.
It ‘s great all the talent this wide receivers unit has shown from Lynn Bowden Jr last week and the flashes Braylon Sanders has shown at practice. And on Saturday Erik Ezukanma who was already having a good camp had all his talent on display.
Ezukanma when asked what it was like to suit up for the Dolphins had this to say, “everything I ever dreamed of. You work your whole life for this moment. I feel like I went out there and put my best foot forward, for sure.”