Miami Dolphins have to find a way to fit Skylar Thompson on their roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a quarterback problem and during Saturday night’s game telecast, Jason Taylor asked, how do you fit Skylar Thompson on the roster?
Miami Dolphins fans love Skylar Thompson and they don’t hide it. On social media, fans have offered solutions to a question that many are asking, where exactly does Thompson fit on the roster?
We jump back to Taylor who asked this question. Will the Dolphins pay two QBs to stand on the sideline and do nothing? At the same time, as Taylor pointed out, how do you get Thompson to clear waivers to stash him on the practice squad? The short answer is you don’t.
Thompson has shown enough that if Miami releases him, he will be gone. There are plenty of teams who have QB question marks for now and in the future. Thompson isn’t a starting QB yet so developing him is important and some teams will want the chance to do that.
Miami should be one of those teams but it comes with an expense.
In order for the Dolphins to keep Thompson, someone else, someone who could see the field even if on special teams, will lose their job. Does Miami keep one less running back? One less tight end? One less wide receiver where the talent is deep?
Miami can’t really afford to give up anything in their defensive secondary so maybe a promising young defensive tackle or linebacker becomes the sacrificial lamb for a third-string quarterback.
Then there are those who think Miami should trade Teddy Bridgewater. It’s something we looked at way back in June actually. Now, with only another week or so until the final roster cuts, could Bridgewater be a guy that is moved?
Personally, as I said in June, I wouldn’t rule it out but I wouldn’t bet money on it. Thompson is fun and full of energy. There is an exciting future ahead of him potentially, but the Dolphins will not win this year with Thompson at QB but if Tua goes down, they may have a shot with Bridgwater.
It’s a risk that Mike McDaniel will have to take. Expose Thompson to the waiver wire or give up another player for a third QB…or trade Bridgewater.
To be honest, it’s a pretty good dilemma to have and one the Dolphins have not had in a very long time.