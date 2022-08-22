Miami Dolphins pre-season: Got that “dawg in em’ player ranking vol.2
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins couldn’t bring the win home on Saturday, but there were still some hustlers out there making big plays trying to make the team.
The ‘got that dawg in em’ rankings are released weekly to not only highlight the best performers, but also the players who showed the most grit, heart, and determination for the Miami Dolphins for that gameday.
Stats count a lot of things but one thing they don’t take into account is pedigree.
This past game vs the Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing final ending with the missed kick by Jason Sanders, but the good thing is that it’s just pre-season. And there is time to make these mistakes and go back to fix them without major consequences.
Would’ve been nice to pull out the win but in the end, pre-season games are more about evaluating and less about winning.
There is a constant state of urgency in the NFL, throughout training camp and the pre-season, this pressure only gets elevated with roster cuts. Especially for those players on the borderline of making the final 53.
Competition at wide receiver is as tight as Dolphins fans have ever seen in recent years, the secondary needs an underrated player to step up, the Linebackers need to sharpen up their game, and the offensive line needs to find more consistency, etc. the list goes on.
But enough talk.