Eagles reporters get harsh reality check versus the Miami Dolphins
By Juan Vasquez
The Philadelphia Eagles reporters came into Miami talking crazy, painting the narrative that the Miami Dolphins were good, but no match for Philly.
Men lie, women lie, and even numbers can be funky at times. Although reporters’ job is to be unbiased they will often favor the team they cover a bit more, especially if those teams facing off are evenly matched. this was the case for the Miami Dolphins and the Eagles
And that’s exactly what happened this week in the Dolphins vs Eagles joint practice:
Miami Dolphins vs Philadephia Eagles – How it started:
How it ended:
Why are you showing us what the Eagles reporters are tweeting?
Very simple analysis really, majority of the Eagles writers landed in Miami feeling confident that their team would extend their winning stretch in joint practices to 8-0. And yes, the Eagles reporters are indeed keeping count on if they won or lost a practice.
“We talkin’ ’bout practice man.” – Allen Iverson
Nevertheless, the Philly writers came in with their chest out, when this happens whatever good notes are taken will be sauced up, and the criticism gets toned down a bit. Ever so slightly so that fans can barely even notice and not call them out on it.
But the proof on the field was so undeniable, so crystal clear that these reporters could not come back with that same energy after practice was over. This is the equivalent of talking smack in a fight, getting in a fight, and then complimenting the guy you fought after he beat you to a pulp.
Trust me, these reporters didn’t want any parts of giving Miami credit, but the Dolphins dominating on the field left them no option.
