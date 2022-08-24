Miami Dolphins trade updates: Players who might be leaving before cuts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will need to cut a lot of players next week when the NFL mandates teams get to 53 but trading players serve the same purpose.
Over the next several days, rumors and speculation will run rampant on who will be heading out via release and who might be making the roster. Then there are the trade rumors. Those annual calls that lead to either nothing or a surprise move that fans didn’t see coming and wish they had.
The Dolphins have needs both on defense and offense which puts them in a unique spot to make moves and they have some talent that could be churned to fill some of those holes.
Over the last couple of days some of the speculations have taken off considerably and if it comes to fruition, Miami may be busy in the lead-up to the NFL’s league-mandated final cuts.
We start with what we know for certain.
Preston Williams has been on the block for a while and the Dolphins have reportedly entertained calls for him but so far, nothing has worked out. Some teams could be waiting to see if Miami will simply release him and thus claim him off waivers. It’s a gutsy move given the fact they could easily lose Williams to a team with a higher waiver priority.
Williams hasn’t done much in camp and less in the exhibition season. As has been the case for the last two years, Williams has a ton of untapped potential because of injury. Will a team make a trade? It’s possible and likely. Miami could swap him for corner depth or offensive line depth. Or a conditional late-round draft pick two years from now.