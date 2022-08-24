Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles
The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles.
In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
The Dolphins opened practice with a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill who beat Darius Slay downfield for a touchdown. According to many reporters in attendance, Tua Tagovailoa looked sharp against the Eagle’s defense and capped the day leading an 11-on-11 drive that set up a winning field goal.
While Miami beat writers were talking about Tua having a good practice, an Eagles reporter was the one who called it clearer.
While Shorr-Parks may not view the offense as impressive, the Eagles’ defense was able to consistently shut down the Miami Dolphins’ running game, often stopping them for little or no gain, and even loss of yardage. The Dolphins’ rushing attack is a problem that Mike McDaniel needs to get ironed out.
Miami will host the Eagles again tomorrow for their final joint practice. After this week game, Miami will begin preparations for their first regular season game in September against the Patriots.
Notable injuries:
Tight End Tanner Conner was reportedly in a leg brace on the sideline
Tight End Mike Gesicki was attended to for an upper-body injury but returned to practice later and caught a key pass on the final drive of 11-on-11.
Nik Needham left the field under his own power with an undisclosed issue.
Jaylen Waddle warmed up with the team but then left the field for the locker room and did not practice during team-on-team drills.