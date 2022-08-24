Miami Dolphins working out Trey Flowers which brings up questions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hosting defensive end/linebacker Trey Flowers today and that makes you wonder why he is a potential addition.
Trey Flowers spent four years with the Patriots and the last three with the Lions. He has two Super Bowl rings from his time in New England but why are the Dolphins exploring edge players when there are bigger concerns along the offensive line and cornerback?
Flowers is a good football player and would add depth to a linebacker unit that has some question marks. Miami’s starters are Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips. The Dolphins added Melvin Ingram during the offseason.
Miami may not be all that impressed with some of their linebackers at this point.
Flowers hasn’t completed a season in the last two years playing in only seven games in each of 2020 and 2021. Statistically, Flowers isn’t overly impressive but statistics are not always indicative of a player’s value. In this case, Flowers is good on the edge but isn’t going to rack up sacks.
If the Dolphins add him to the roster it will be interesting to see who he ends up replacing. Miami’s defense is expected to be good but they are not as deep at linebacker and Flowers could add veteran depth that the team could use.
The Dolphins are hoping that Channing Tindall and Cameron Goode will be the future of the team at linebacker and guys like Andrew Van Ginkel and Brennan Scarlett are still developing.
Miami is currently hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practices this week ahead of their final preseason game.