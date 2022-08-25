Miami Dolphins cancel practice amid sickness breakout
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were supposed to practice with the Philadelphia Eagles but an illness has caused the Dolphins to cancel.
Today’s practice session will not be a joint effort. Miami Dolphins players will attend meetings via virtual online methods while the Eagles will use the Dolphins training facility to hold their normal practices.
There isn’t a lot known about why the Dolphins needed to cancel but a statement to the media stated that it was “out of an abundance of caution due to a non-covid related illness”.
According to some reports, several players had been vomiting overnight and into the morning and some have surmised that it could be a food poisoning issue although the team has not made an official statement.
Today was supposed to be the second of two joint practices held with the Eagles ahead of their Saturday night preseason finale. The Dolphins are said to have canceled today’s practice in the hopes of making sure that the final exhibition game can be played.
Outside of that, we really don’t have a clear idea of what might be happening or whether this is something more than just a bunch of players coming down sick. We will likely know more in the next day or two when the team meets with the media.
Miami will play Saturday, barring any cancellation possibility, and then will need to make roster cuts on Tuesday to get to the final 53. Practices at this point of the process are important for those who are in the bottom five or 10 of the potential final roster but for the most part, roster positions have already been decided with the exception of maybe the absolute bottom three.
UPDATE: Mike McDaniel has confirmed that the reason practice was cancelled was due to illness. He categorized it as not half the team but enough that he didn’t want it to spread.
"“More than a couple of players are sick. it’s not 1/2 the team, but that’s what I was trying to prevent. I didn’t want 1/2 the team drained out, fight through a bug, & then have a depleted performance in pre-szn. for some, it’s the most important game of their career”."