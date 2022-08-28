Miami Dolphins Sign Veteran Pass Rusher Trey Flowers
Many veterans who preferred sitting out of the tedious training camp & preseason grind are now actively looking for work, and the Miami Dolphins inked one of those players this afternoon in Trey Flowers.
Flowers signed a 1-year deal worth $2.1M with incentives to get up to $3M with the team.
He started in only 7 games last season for the Detroit Lions, putting up 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1 FF.
The 29-year-old was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 4th round back in 2015 and generated 21 sacks in the first 3 years of his career, solidifying himself as an above-average pass rusher in the league.
Matt Patricia was hired by the Lions in 2019 to be their next head coach, and the former Patriots defensive coordinator brought then free agent Flowers with him, on a massive 5-year 90 million dollar deal.
Flowers continued his impressive start to his career, again putting up 7 sacks with 21 QB hits in his first season with Detroit.
Unfortunately, the veteran has not been able to stay healthy the past two seasons and only has a combined 3.5 sacks since 2020. Flowers was let go earlier this off-season from the Lions.
The Dolphins add another solid veteran to their defensive line, which has seemingly become one of the deepest units in the entire NFL with the additions of Flowers & Melvin Ingram.
Flowers has played in the Dolphins’ defensive scheme for almost the entirety of his career, but there’s no telling how good of shape Flowers is in at this point and when he will be ready to play.
I presume the Dolphins will ease him along and he’ll be a deadly addition to the rotation later in the season.
