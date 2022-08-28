Thompson or Bridgewater is a debate Miami Dolphins fans deserve
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their exhibition season Saturday night and now face the task of turning 80 players into 53 and the quarterback room is a hot topic.
Skylar Thompson? Teddy Bridgewater? How about both?
The question on the minds of many fans is whether or not Thompson, a 7th-round draft pick in last April’s draft has shown he belongs on the final 53. The answer is clearly yes but in a league where three QBs are rare, the Dolphins have to decide if they can fit him on.
Thompson shined in all three of his outings and was the highest-rated quarterback in the NFL through the preseason. Thompson played the entire game in week one, the second half in week two, and last night came into the game in the 2nd half and posted 7/10 for over 100 yards and three touchdowns.
Teddy Bridgewater was far less impressive but his volume of work in the preseason was also a lot less compared to Thompson. It would be easy to say Miami should keep Thompson and trade Bridgewater but that wouldn’t make sense.
While Thompson has looked good, Teddy-B knows what the NFL is like when it is for real. He has played well over his career but has dealt with a lot of adversity. He is a solid backup to Tua but we also realize that if Thompson sticks, Bridgewater will gone after the season and Thompson will have that backup role to himself.
The problem for the Dolphins is getting Thompson on the roster. Mike McDaniel told the media that he has a roster full of NFL players but not enough roster spots. Keeping a 3rd quarterback who will not be active for Sunday games, not play unless it is an emergency, takes a roster spot away from another running back or offensive lineman, linebacker, or cornerback.
Miami fans have been debating and even arguing over the validity to keep all three but most prefer to keep Thompson over Bridgewater. Honestly, there is an energy on the field when Thompson is running the offense but is it really smart to cast off Bridgwater for someone with basically no experience? No, but it doesn’t make any sense to not keep Thompson on the roster.
Miami has an almost zero shot at keeping Thompson if they release him. He will almost assuredly not clear the waiver wire.
If there is a universal thought among Dolphins fans it is that the Dolphins need to keep him on the roster and that really isn’t the debate. The debate is on how to do it. It has been decades since the Dolphins had to argue about how important it is to keep a certain QB on the roster. Who would have thought it would be about the backups?
Miami doesn’t have to make the decision yet. They have until Tuesday but it’s a decision that fans will be holding their breath for.