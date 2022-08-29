Miami Dolphins cuts are coming quickly ahead of Tuesday deadline
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are getting a quick start to their roster cuts and now the released names are starting to come quicker ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
NOTE: Watch the title of this post for updated notifications
So far, the Dolphins have released 13 of the 28 players needed to reach the final 53.
UPDATE 4:
- RB Sony Michel
- CB Quincy Wilson
- DLine – Owen Carney, Jr.
- CB Elijah Hamilton
- DT Niles Scott
- DB D’Angelo Ross
With the release of Michel, Doaks, and White, the Dolphins will now have to decide if they ride with four RBs and a FB or three. The question now is will the 3rd RB be Gaskin or Ahmed, I am leaning to believe that if Gaskin isn’t traded, the Dolphins will keep both.
UPDATE 3:
- RB ZaQuandre White has been released according to reports
UPDATE 2:
- LB Darius Hodge is being released according to Mike Masala – USA Today
As of this morning, the Dolphins needed to trim from 80 players to 53. They added Trey Flowers officially and released Gerrid Doaks. They also earlier released Mohammed Sanu according to reports.
As the day progresses, we are seeing more names added to the cut list.
Why is the designation of waived and released important? A waived player, with less than four years of accrued time in the NFL, is placed on waiver and subject to waiver claims. Released players, one with more than four years of NFL accrued time is a free agent immediately.
So far, and again, updates will be added to the title on the main page and the updated release will be listed just below the NOTE above, these are the players we have heard are being released.
- Adam Pankey – Per Barry Jackson
- Calvin Munson – Per Jackson – IR Designation
- Blaise Andries – Per Jackson
- Mohammed Sanu – Per Jackson
- Gerrid Doaks – Per Jeremy Fowler
So far, none of the released players are considered surprises. Several, including Doaks, Andries, and Pankey could end up on the Dolphins’ 16- person practice squad.
Miami technically has until 3:00 tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon to finalize its roster. They can start added to their practice squad on Wednesday after waiver claims are official.
The fact Miami is releasing players almost a full day ahead of the deadline is not surprising considering each of the previous cut deadlines was completed well before that level’s deadline.