Miami Dolphins first 2022 roster cut comes from the running back room
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of decisions to make between now and Tuesday afternoon but it appears the running back room is the first hit.
UPDATE NOTE: The Dolphins officially announced the signing of Trey Flowers so the Doaks cut is a coinciding move.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Dolphins are releasing RB Gerrid Doaks.
If this is accurate and there is no reason to believe it is not, Doaks becomes the first member of the roster released during the final reduction to 53. While Doaks may be heading out of the facility, it is likely that he won’t be carrying much luggage with him.
Doaks is a player that very well could be added to the practice squad following his waiver period. Players that are waived typically will spend 24 hours on the waiver wire. A team that is willing to pick up that player’s contract, can do so.
If that player clears waivers, he will be eligible for the Dolphins practice squad. For Doaks and the other players that will be released over the next 24 – 36 hours, they will clear waivers at midday on Wednesday and can be signed to a team’s practice squad.
Doaks was a long shot to make the final 53 and while he had a positive preseason, he wasn’t in a position to break into the top four at the position. The Dolphins will likely carry four running backs and a fullback into the season. Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are locked. Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin are considered the front-runners for the final two roster spots and Sony Michel could be released as well.
The Dolphins have, so far this camp, released players well before the daily deadline so we should start learning more about what their plans are heading into tomorrow.