Breaking: Miami Dolphins place Byron Jones on PuP list – not good
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have found an extra roster spot but not one they wanted to use. Byron Jones has been placed on PuP list.
For the Dolphins, cornerback has been a problem all off-season and it took another hit today when it was revealed that Byron Jones would not be ready for the season start. Jones had off-season surgery and originally was expected to be ready but now, Miami won’t have him for the first four weeks of the season. A brutal stretch that they desperately need him for.
The Dolphins will open against the Patriots, then play the Ravens, Bills, and Bengals. They then have the Jets and Vikings if Jones isn’t ready.
Miami has taken quite a few hits in camp so far at the position. Already without Jones, they also lost promising youngster Trill Williams for the year. Nik Needham will now have to step up on the outside. Needham has been playing well but there is a big falloff from Jones right now and more importantly, the depth behind them is extremely thin.
The Dolphins should be in the market for another cornerback and the waiver list is the first place to start but they should also be exploring trade options as well.
Earlier today, the Saints sent a promising young starting CB to the Eagles for what amounts to a 5th round pick. It would have been smart for the Dolphins to have considered that move. There is still time but Miami can’t be feeling too confident in their secondary right now.