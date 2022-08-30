Miami Dolphins rolling cuts: Bowden stuns in first update
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are wasting little time this morning getting to their releases as they trim to the final 53-man roster.
Lynn Bowden, Jr. will not be on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster and he may not get past waivers to land on the Dolphins practice squad. The talented WR/RB/KR/PR couldn’t carve out his spot on the Dolphins 53.
UPDATE 7: The Dolphins have finished trimming their roster with these final moves.
- CB – Bryon Jones – PuP list – Out minimum 4 weeks
- WR – River Cracraft
- DT – Benito Jones
- WR – Braylon Sanders
UPDATE 6:
- DT – Ben Stille
UPDATE 5:
Preston Williams has been released after failing to find a trade. Despite teams reaching out, the Dolphins were unable to find a suitable trade and are now moving on.
UPDATE 4: The hits to the offensive line continue. Miami must make 5 more cuts by 3:00 today.
- OT Larnel Coleman has been released per Barry Jackson
The Dolphins have 8 offensive linemen. Armstead, Dieter, Jones, Hunt, Eichenberg, Little, Jackson, and Williams. I would expect to see a waiver claim or veteran pick up after the waiver period ends.
UPDATE 3: It’s a small one and not unexpected.
- OT Kion Smith – Per Barry Jackson, Miami Herald
UPDATE 2:
- Verone McKinney – Not really a surprise here
- Kellen Deisch – This was expected
- Porter Gustin – I had Gustin making the 53 but it was going to be close. He will likely land on the practice squad.
What does this mean for the Dolphins? For starters, it paves the way for Miami to carry both Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft at WR. Miami knows their top four WRs but there were questions as to whether Miami would keep six or seven. It now appears likely it will be six. Hill, Waddle, Wilson, Ezukanma, Sherfield, and Cracraft.
In addition to the Bowden news, Miami threw a couple of surprise releases this morning as well.
- Cameron Goode – The rookie had a decent preseason and it is surprising that they are giving up early but Goode, should he clear waivers will likely find a PS spot.
- Solomon Kindley – After three years the Dolphins have opted to move on. Kindley was much improved over the last two years but his time in Miami looks to be over. While he could return at some point, Kindley was lost and buried on the roster.
- Brennan Scarlett – Scarlett is less of a surprise but has been a decent contributor during his time in Miami. The Dolphins have a lot of talent at LB and moves need to be made.