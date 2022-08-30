Miami Dolphins roster is at 53: Plenty of surprises to go around
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn’t need until 3:00 to get their roster down to the league-mandated number and now we can see the surprises.
For the most part, the Dolphins didn’t make a ton of moves that were Earth-shattering but some of the moves do leave you scratching your head. Here is a look at the Miami Dolphins 2022 final 53 before the team makes waiver claims and/or trades.
QB: 3
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Skylar Thompson
Not much of a surprise here honestly, the biggest question was whether or not Skylar Thompson would stick around. He indeed earned his roster spot.
RB: 5
- Chase Edmonds
- Raheem Mostert
- Myles Gaskin
- Salvon Ahmed
- Alec Ingold
Gaskin and Ahmed making the team isn’t much of a surprise but I would still keep an eye on this position because there is value with Gaskin and Ahmed and Miami may have to make more moves.
TE: 5
- Durham Smythe
- Mike Gesicki
- Cethan Carter
- Hunter Long
- Tanner Conner
The surprise here is both Conner and Carter made the team. Conner was banged up the last two weeks but the Dolphins obviously see something in him. Carter is primarily a blocking TE who has been up and down during his career in Miami.
WR: 5
- Tyreek Hill
- Jaylen Waddle
- Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
- Erik Ezukanma
- Trent Sherfield
This is a bit surprising. Both River Cracraft and Lynn Bowden, Jr. were released. The fact Miami kept five TEs is confounding. The Dolphins receiving group is still much better than last year’s group.
OL: 8
- Greg Little
- Liam Eichenberg
- Austin Jackson
- Robert Hunt
- Robert Jones
- Michael Dieter
- Connor Williams
- Terron Armstead
Miami keeping only eight offensive linemen is surprising and makes me believe that they could be planning to add a free agent to the team after all cuts are made around the league. Typically, they carry 9 players.
DEFENSE
CB: 6
- Xavien Howard
- Noah Igbinoghene
- Kader Kohou
- Nik Needham
- Elijah Campbell
- Keion Crossen
Miami placed Byron Jones on the PuP list. He will miss the first four weeks minimum. The depth at cornerback is incredibly thin and the Dolphins will probably have to make a move before the season start.
S: 4
- Jevon Holland
- Eric Rowe
- Brandon Jones
- Clayton Fejedelem
Overall, nothing surprising here and the players who made the roster was who many had predicted.
LB: 9
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Melvin Ingram
- Duke Riley
- Jerome Baker
- Sam Eguavoen
- Trey Flowers
- Jaelan Phillips
- Elandon Roberts
- Channing Tindall
Cutting Cameron Goode was a small surprise but in reality, we knew the writing was on the wall with the addition of Flowers over the weekend. Miami would like to add Porter Gustin to the practice squad if he clears waivers. Overall, no big surprises here.
DE: 1
- Emmanuel Ogbah
Ogbah is the only true DE listed on the roster
DT: 4
- John Jenkins
- Raekwon Davis
- Zach Sieler
- Christian Wilkins
Overall, no major surprises. Stille and Benito Jones were potential players to make the roster but they may be back on the practice squad.
ST: 3
- Blake Ferguson
- Jason Sanders
- Thomas Mostert
No surprises here.
Breakdown:
- 24 players made the defensive side of the team
- 3 players are on special teams
- 26 players made the offensive side of the team