PhinPhanatic fantasy football league down to final two spots
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins fan fantasy football league is now down to its final two spots and they are up for grabs to the first ones who join.
UPDATE::: All Leagues are full. Thank you for your support and interest.
The payouts for this league, listed below, could be the tipping point if you are interested.
For the last seven seasons, we have hosted a special $110.00 entry fantasy football league. This year we will be running four of these types of leagues. So far, the first three have been booked but our fourth still has two spots open.
The payouts? Well, this is where it gets fun. Are you confident enough that you can make the playoffs against 11 others? If you are, this is the league for you.
First place – $400.00
Second place – $300.00
Thirds place – $200.00
Fourth place – $110.00
Fifth place – $110.00
Sixth place – $110.00
7th place – $90.00
Seventh place in this league is the overall winner of the consolation bracket so even if you don’t make the playoffs, you are still alive and can at least cut your losses to $20.00. That’s right all you need to do is basically beat five other teams to get something back.
The draft for this league is on September 7th at 8:00 p.m. eastern. It is hosted on ESPN and uses a snake draft format. The draft order will be randomly determined once all dues are paid or one hour before the draft.
Scoring is relatively standard but passing TDs are 6 points and it is PPR.
Our dues are paid through LeagueSafe.com. I will send you the Leaguesafe link to our group. Once you join you will be sent an invite to the ESPN league site. Payments are due within 48 hours of joining leaguesafe.
Payouts are processed within 24 hours of allocation after the season ends.