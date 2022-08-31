Miami Dolphins PS and waivers: Two names to keep an eye on
By Brian Miller
The NFL and the Miami Dolphins will begin adding to their practice squads today and could add players to the 53 via waivers.
There are two players that stand out as potential additions today and while Miami may have more concerning needs, both players have a connection and could fit into what Miami is trying to do.
Both players are offensive linemen.
Justin Skule
The offensive guard was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday and should be a hot target for many teams needing offensive line help and depth. He has started 12 games over the last two years and has a lot of upside and potential. In San Francisco, he got caught up in a numbers game as the team invested in other linemen. They simply had no room for him.
While the 49ers would love to add him to the practice squad, Mike McDaniel is familiar with him and knows how he can help or hinder this offense. Skule is a young offensive lineman who could stick around for a while in a system he is already familiar with.
The Dolphins only kept 8 linemen after the final roster cuts so there is room on the unit. But Miami would have to release someone to get him there.
Alex Lindstrom
Lindstrom was expected to go a lot higher in the draft last April but teams saw it differently. The Boston College alumni went undrafted instead. He signed a quick contract with the Cowboys and showed some decent progression in camp but like Skule, he couldn’t fit into the team’s numbers.
Dallas wants him back but there is a connection to Miami. His college line coach was Matt Applebaum who is now Miami’s Oline coach. Is that connection enough to bring him to Miami? It could be an opportunity.
The Dolphins could add him to the practice squad if he clears waivers and doesn’t return to Dallas or they could view him as an up-and-comer for the center job. His college draft profile talked about his football IQ and acumen for the game along with his high energy but also said he is a smaller center than most teams like and he struggles with his quickness.
There are plenty of options for the Dolphins but these two would make sense and should be players to keep an eye on as the day unfolds.