Miami Dolphins overhaul of the wide receiver room is complete
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins overhauled their offensive roster during the 2022 off-season but not one position shows more improvement than wide receiver.
Call it a better look “on paper” if you must but compared to the 2021 season, the Dolphins’ wide receiver unit is head and shoulders above last year.
In 2021, the Dolphins needed to give Tua Tagovailoa more options and a better offensive system. While injuries hurt the team and the loss of guys like Will Fuller early in the process didn’t help, Miami ran with a hodgepodge of players.
Albert Wilson:
- 5 starts in 14 games
- 25 receptions on 39 targets
- 213 yards
- 0 touchdowns
DeVante Parker
- 8 starts in 10 games
- 40 receptions on 73 targets
- 515 yards
- 2 touchdowns
Preston Williams
- 3 starts in 8 games
- 6 receptions on 16 targets
- 71 yards
- 0 touchdowns
Mack Hollins
- 3 starts in 17 games
- 14 receptions on 28 targets
- 223 yards
- 4 touchdowns
Jakeem Grant – traded to Chicago mid-season
- 0 starts in 4 games
- 2 receptions on 2 targets
- -7 yards
- 0 touchdowns
Jaylen Waddle
- 16 starts in 16 games
- 104 receptions on 140 targets
- 1,014 yards
- 6 touchdowns
Clearly, Waddle stood out in the group but it is also clear how bad the Dolphins’ offense was in the passing game. Blame Tua, blame the offensive coordinators, blame Brian Flores but there is no question that the wide receiver group was not good aside from one player and DeVante Parker who again missed time.
Fast forward to 2022 and the players look vastly different. Only Jaylen Waddle has returned to the team. Mack Hollins is in Las Vegas, Parker is in New England, Wilson was cut from the Vikings, Preston Williams was part of the 53-man trimming earlier this week, and he cleared waivers despite trade rumors.
Miami has upgraded considerably. The addition of Tyreek Hill adds more speed to the offense. Waddle is fast but Hill is lightning. Miami also added Cedrick Wilson, Jr. to the roster. Wilson is expected to play a big role in the Dolphins’ offense.
Finally, Miami added Erik Ezukanma in the draft. So far, through camp and preseason, Ezukanma has shown he belongs on this level and is providing Miami with a solid number 4 WR option. Lastly, Miami added Trent Sherfield in the off-season as well.
Sherfield made the team over River Cracraft who was added to the Dolphins practice squad after clearing waivers. Sherfield is a sure-handed receiver and provides quality depth for the Dolphins.
The overhaul is complete in Miami but there is still work to do. The addition of talent puts more pressure on the Dolphins to succeed as well as Tua. Now it has to translate to the field on Sundays.