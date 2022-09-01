Miami Dolphins roster shouldn’t be viewed as complete just yet
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have 53 players on their roster and are adding to their 16-player practice squad but something tells me they are not done.
There have been whispers, ripples if you will, that surround the 2022 Miami Dolphins. It is easy to see why. Looking at the breakdown of the Dolphins’ first 53-man unit under Mike McDaniel makes you wonder what might be cooking up behind the scenes.
Surely, something has to be, right?
We don’t have to dig deep to see where the needs are despite what the coach and general manager want you to believe.
Miami has a depth problem at cornerback and while Grier and McDaniel say that the unit isn’t a concern, it really is.
Xavien Howard and Nik Needham are your starting boundary corners. Behind Howard are Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou. Behind Needham are Noah Igbinoghene and Mackensie Alexander.
The problem? Alexander is hurt. Elijah Campbell will fill in that role but Miami uses him as a safety as well.
With Byron Jones on PUP until at least week four, the Dolphins are very thin at CB. Despite adding a player to the practice squad, Miami’s best outside of Needham and Howard is Crossen.
Miami may not think this is a bad situation but they are one injury away from being in a horrible one.
The offensive line isn’t set yet either. Consider that the Dolphins only carried eight offensive linemen on the 53. That’s a bit thin even with players on the practice squad. Mike McDaniel was asked about the line situation and he said that 8 was too low for the line.
Miami isn’t likely going to make a big move to add another offensive linemen but that doesn’t mean they are set here either.
If Miami were to make a big move, say a trade, then two positions should be looked at closer. Tight end, where Miami is carrying five. Mike Gesicki has been a subject of trade chatter but the Dolphins have denied they have contacted anyone about him and mentioned only that two teams had called.
Would Miami trim their TEs by trading Gesicki? Probably not.
Teddy Bridgewater is also a candidate. While he was overshadowed by the play of Skylar Thompson, it is hard to see Miami trade him and thin the only experienced backup to Tua. In fact, one of the off-season statements made by McDaniel was that they would look for an experienced and capable backup at the position.
Regardless of what they may or may not do, the Dolphins have holes to fill and some thin backup situations. If there is any truth to the rumbling chatter we should know soon enough.