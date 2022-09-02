Miami Dolphins set at 11 practice squad members with five left
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are taking their time filling out their 2022 practice squad and there may be a reason why that is happening.
Miami currently sits at 11 members officially added to the list but many want to know why they haven’t added the final five of the 16-man unit.
First, however, we look at the 11.
Kalon Barnes
Barnes was one of three players that were not in camp with the Dolphins this year. The cornerback will provide some depth to the secondary. Barnes was drafted in the 7th round of last April’s draft and was released by the Carolina Panthers during final cuts. He cleared waivers and joined the Dolphins.
James Empey
Empey spent his training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. He is a 2022 undrafted rookie center out of BYU. He has a lot of potentials but still has a lot of development ahead of him. Dallas reportedly wanted to keep him but Miami was able to convince him to join their PS instead.
Niles Scott
Scott was an undrafted NT in 2018 and saw six games with the Bengals that season. According to ProFootballReference.com, he has not been on the field since. Miami was expected to re-sign Benito Jones but he was claimed by the Detroit Lions.
Training camp returnees
- River Cracraft
- Cameron Goode
- Porter Gustin
- Verone McKinley
- Braylon Sanders
- Ben Stille
- ZaQuandre White
- Larnel Coleman
So now we ask, why not 16? We don’t know the real reason behind this. Miami made a couple of moves on Thursday that included Clayton Fejedelem moving to IR. Miami signed Justin Bethel, a 10-year veteran who has plenty of experience. The CB is very good on special teams and can play corner, another depth need has been filled.
There are plenty of players on the street right now and I wonder if the Dolphins are not planning on making more moves. Those moves could include a need for roster space and if they have to release a player or two, they will have spots open on the PS should they clear waivers.
Another theory is that the Dolphins just are not in a hurry but instead taking their time and evaluating their needs and future potential that players could bring to Miami. They also could have made offers to eligible players and are waiting to see if they will accept while they possibly mull other offers and options.
Miami’s first game is a week away from Sunday and while the PS hasn’t been filled, it would be surprising to see them enter them head into the weekend with five spots open. Teams were allowed to add players last Wednsday at noon. So in reality, the Dolphins are only two days into the process.