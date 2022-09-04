Miami Dolphins: Most memorable Week 1 games since 2000
We are just a few days away from Opening Weekend. What are the most memorable Week 1 games for the Miami Dolphins since 2000?
After an off-season full of fireworks, the Miami Dolphins are set to kick off the 2022 NFL season this coming weekend. There are expectations aplenty for the franchise this year, and they’ll look to get off on the right foot by beating the visiting New England Patriots in Week 1.
Getting an early victory will be essential for Miami, as they have a tough 3-game stretch following the first contest. The Dolphins will be favored, but the line remains at a relatively low 3 points, which is the typical advantage that Las Vegas oddsmakers give to the home team. This means that the people who know the game best are calling for an intriguing contest.
And that got us thinking: since the year 2000, what are some of the more memorable Week 1 games that the Miami Dolphins have played in?
Miami Dolphins Memorable Week 1 Games:
2014 vs. New England Patriots
2014 was the year that NFL analyst Trent Dilfer exclaimed that Tom Brady and the Patriots “just aren’t good anymore”, and much of that notion began with New England’s Week 1 loss in Miami. On that scorching, early September afternoon, the Dolphins were able to set the tone early and then erase a big deficit to win in impressive fashion.
Ryan Tannehill led the Dolphins down the field on the season’s opening drive and hit Lamar Miller for a 4-yard touchdown, but the Patriots answered. By halftime, New England had a 20-10 lead, and it looked like another Brady-led beating for Miami. But thanks to the defense, the Patriots failed to score a single point in the second half, and the home underdog picked up an early season victory against its rivals, winning 33-20.
Dolphins pass rusher Cameron Wake had two sacks, four QB hits, and two forced fumbles to aid the Dolphins’ defense in stifling New England and getting off to a 1-0 start.