Miami Dolphins salary cap future as 2022 season set to start
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are about to kick off their season one week from today and their salary cap situation is good now, but what about the future?
For the Miami Dolphins, off-season moves were the hot-button topics the moment free agency began in March. The Dolphins allocated money to Mike Gesicki in the form of a franchise tag. They gave Emmanuel Ogbah a long overdue extension and made Xavien Howard happy for another season or two. Oh, and then they traded for Tyreek Hill.
Needless to say, Miami made big investments in their roster this year but what does that do for their future? Creative cap control has become a joke around league circles. It’s a written rule with a lot of loopholes. Still, teams have to be mindful of how they balance their future spending. With several positions including DE, WR, and QB seeing skyrocketing contracts with massive guarantees, one wrong contract could create a problem.
In 2023, the Dolphins will have to make a few decisions on some top players. Impending free agents include:
- Mike Gesicki
- Eric Rowe
- Nik Needham
- Melvin Ingram
- Clayton Fejedelem
- Thomas Morstead
- Michael Dieter
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Myles Gaskin
Miami has 14 other players that will potentially hit the market as well as free agents.