Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Patriots
Are you ready for some Miami Dolphins football? Here are four bold predictions for their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.
The Miami Dolphins will begin their long-awaited regular season schedule this coming Sunday, and there will be plenty of eyes on South Florida for Week 1 and throughout the year.
Given the difficulty of their first four games, it is imperative that the Dolphins start out on the correct foot. With all the hype and expectations surrounding the team, and a new head coach that no other NFL franchise even bothered to interview, losing the first game with dates against the Ravens, Bills, and Bengals looming would feel like impending doom for fans in Miami.
But the Dolphins will be favored on Sunday, though the margin is not as wide as one would think with the home field advantage and bolstered roster. But the oddsmakers tend to predict outcomes better than anyone else, so we could be in for an entertaining contest this weekend.
Here are five bold predictions for Miami’s Week 1 meeting with New England:
Miami Dolphins Week 1 Bold Predictions:
Mike Gesicki plays 45 percent of offensive snaps or less
One of the more intriguing story lines to follow during the coming season will be what happens with Mike Gesicki. The now fifth-year tight end and his contract have been a topic of discussion for Miami’s front office for a couple of years now, and he will be playing under the one-year franchise tag for the 2022 season.
Given his and the team’s financial situation, and his rather quiet showing during training camp and the preseason, it doesn’t look as though the Dolphins will be looking to further their relationship with Gesicki beyond this year. And the signs could become apparent sooner rather than later.
Gesicki played in 72 percent of all offensive snaps in 2021, and hasn’t dipped below 50 percent since his rookie season in 2018. But the prediction here is that his usage will dip, thanks to a crowded tight end room and his inability to be an effective blocker. Look for Gesicki to play in 45 percent or less of all offensive snaps this coming Sunday.