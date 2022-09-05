Miami Dolphins Week 1 Offensive Power Rankings
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins are set for an early test against the New England Patriots. While it’s only week 1, this game could become a key matchup in a hopeful playoff race.
The Dolphins ended the 2021 NFL season with more questions than answers following a 9-8 record and a game short of the playoffs. The record was not the whole picture for a Dolphins team that started the 1-7 allowing 31 points per game during their seven-game losing streak.
The Dolphins were able to bounce back winning eight out of nine games and being one of the most dominated defenses in the league, however, the offense continued to underperform.
Rumors swirled that head coach Brian Flores was falling out of favor in Miami and never wanted to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 draft. Flores was fired in the offseason, with subsequent drama ensuing, and the team would eventually hire San Franciso 49ers first-year offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, to fill in his shoes.
It was clear that the Dolphins were now putting an emphasis on giving Tagovailoa a fresh offense that would work with his skillset. With Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki as the only realistic offensive weapons on the roster, general manager Chris Grier went to work and traded for Kansas City Cheifs disgruntled wideout Tyreek Hill and free agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead.
Those two big additions led to the Dolphins’ offensive signings, including running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. With the Patriots and their stout defense heading to Miami for a week one matchup, here are the players that should be considered the Dolphins’ top-five offensive weapons, not just for New England, but for the season.
Offensive power rankings will be a weekly post with the determining factors including the impact from previous weeks, season impact, possible impact the following week, and injury status.