3 underrated keys to victory for the Miami Dolphins to beat the Patriots
By Matt Serniak
Folks, we made it. We actually made it to game week. It’s not like I actually thought that we wouldn’t make it to game week. But you never know if World War 3 would break out or if an asteroid from deep space would obliterate us. Those kinds of things are always a possibility I suppose. Fortunately, those things didn’t happen. The #1 reason it’s fortunate is that we get to see Miami Dolphins football on Sunday, unless war, asteroids, or tummy aches occur.
We all have ideas and visions in our heads on how we think the Miami Dolphins will perform against the New England Patriots. Based on all the awesome moves the team made this offseason, we have big plays and situations dancing in our brains that should lead to a Miami Dolphin’s victory. I’m no different. But for this pseudo-game preview, I want to lay out some underrated keys to victory.
We all know the obvious keys to any victory. Those are to dominate up front, establish the run, the quarterback needs to take what the defense is giving him and make the proper throw, keep the penalties down, tackle the ball carrier, and be sound on special teams. These things need to happen in most victories.
But to make my underrated keys to victory list, I needed to delve deeper into the nuances of the game. I think I did that but let me know what other sneaky, off-the-beaten-path keys the Miami Dolphins need to start the year 1-0 and be the talk of the NFL come Monday.