Miami Dolphins: Why everyone may be underestimating the Patriots
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins offense has turned into a juggernaut this off-season with many additions including superstars like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead.
The Miami Dolphins are expected to demolish the New England Patriots this coming Sunday, Bill Belichick and his squad have barely made any additions and lost their key OC Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. No matter how you slice it the Patriots game should be a bloodbath.
Although many fans were upset with the media for picking the Patriots to win early on in Miami, their narrative has turned and now almost every media outlet has the Miami Dolphins winning the week 1 opener.
Except Boston media of course, because Boston is… you know. Interesting.
Nevertheless, now many fans are sketched out because of the hard left turn the media has taken since everyone knows when the media favors heavily to one side, the opposite usually happens.
The Miami Dolphins should tear up the New England Patriots:
We all know how the Miami Dolphins deal with high expectations, but the Mike McDaniel era is going to be different right?
We’ll see.
I myself have always been a huge fan of Mike McDaniel and even vouched for him to be the new HC after Brian Flores was fired, during this time many media outlets and a majority of Miami Dolphins fans thought that Brian Daboll would be a better fit.
So far Mike McDaniel has turned to life the vision I saw for him as an HC and then multiplied it by 10.
But all the culture building, team additions, and camp/preseason hype mean nothing if the Miami Dolphins go out there and look like the “same ol’ Dolphins.”
In the end, I don’t care about all the noise, I believe the Mike McDaniel era truly is a fresh start. And you can expect Miami to obliterate the New England Patriots this coming Sunday.
