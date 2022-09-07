Miami Dolphins first 2022 injury report lacks any real surprises
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in regular season mode ahead of their week one hosting of the Patriots and now, we have our first injury report.
Miami has had some of their players banged up over the course of training camp but so far, there has been nothing Earth-shattering serious. Today’s injury report shows the same.
11 players total were listed on the report
Running backs
- Salvon Ahmed – Heel
- Chase Edmonds – Groin
- Myles Gaskin – Neck
- Alec Ingold – Hamstring
Wide receivers
- Jaylen Waddle – Quad
Tight end
- Tanner Conner – Knee
Offensive line
- Terron Armstead – Vet rest
Linebackers
- Andrew Van Ginkel – Illness (appendectomy recovery)
- Melvin Ingram – Vet Rest
Secondary
- Nik Needham – Quad
- Eric Rowe – Pectoral
For now, nothing appears to be serious and all of the players were listed as “limited”. While nothing serious seems to be going on, there are few that are worth watching.
Jaylen Waddle has missed a lot of time towards the end of camp with that quad injury so we need to continue to watch how this plays out this week.
Nik Needham is getting the nod to replace Byron Jones opposite Xavien Howard. It would be either Keion Crossen or Noah Igbinoghene if Needham doesn’t play.
Andrew Van Ginkel had surgery for an appendectomy but it was not considered a serious issue and his recovery could see him back week one but more likely week 2 if he is still recovering.
Four of Miami running backs are listed but this is likely more precautionary than anything else. Having the runners healthy will be important moving forward as the season starts.