Miami Dolphins must be prepared for Bill Belichick game plan
By Brian Miller
Bill Belichick doesn’t have the players to beat the Miami Dolphins but he can devise a game plan to take away Miami’s strengths and make it even.
It is hard to defend a Bill Belichick football team. No longer the scary juggernaut of the last 20 years, the Patriots are still a competitive football team that doesn’t quit. Well-coached and disciplined, the Patriots will give teams a run in 2022 despite their deficiencies.
Why? Because Bill Belichick knows how to coach football.
In the last 22 years, the Patriots under Belichick have finished below .500 twice. His first season with the team and in 2020 when they won only 7 games. Only one other time did they finish with less than double-digit wins. That came in 2002 when they won 9 games.
Last year, Belichick designed his team around a stellar defensive unit and a run-based offense that complimented rookie Mac Jones. For his accolades, Jones’ job was not to make mistakes.
This week, Belichick will attack the Miami Dolphins’ strengths. He will do this both on defense and offense but the question is how will he do it? That is easier said than done and he could strategically force Mike McDaniel to alter his game approach which would turn the game towards his strengths instead of exposing his weaknesses. Let’s look at what he needs to do on defense.