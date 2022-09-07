Week one: Miami Dolphins have edge over the Patriots by position
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are counting down to the start of the season and are now days away from opening against the New England Patriots. Who has the edge?
Traditionally, this is a game that would line up well for the Patriots but things have changed the last few seasons since Tom Brady walked away.
After a decades-long dominance over the Dolphins, the Patriots have lost four of the last six and six of the last nine contests including the last three meetings between the clubs. Tua is undefeated against the Patriots.
This week, Miami will open against the Patriots yet again. The 11th time in history the teams will face off on the opening weekend. This will also be the third season in a row the two teams have faced each other to start the season.
In 2020 the Patriots beat Miami to open the year when Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions and Cam Newton was the NE QB. Last year, Tua was at the helm and Miami beat the Mac Jones-led team.
2022 is a new year and the Dolphins made a lot of on-paper improvements. But how do they match up with the Patriots position-by-position?
Quarterbacks
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. Mac Jones
- Edge – Push
Mac Jones went to the Pro Bowl last season as an alternate but there is no Pro Bowl anymore so he won’t get a free pass. In 2021, Jones got a lot of accolades but was he really that good or was he the beneficiary of a very good defense and solid game plans? We will find out in 2022.
Tua has been the NFL’s whipping boy since the day he entered the league. He is the player that the media love to hate and hate to love but that too could change rather quickly. He is in a system that favors him and has a coach who believes in his ability.
I think that Tua is the better overall quarterback but there are concerns with both of them and they each need to prove something more than they have. Because of that, I have them as equals until they prove themselves without question.