Miami Dolphins: 3 Patriots players to game plan for in Week 1
Who are the Patriots players that the coaching staff for the Miami Dolphins should spend extra time game planning for this Sunday?
Week 1 games are always important for any NFL team, but it will be especially so for the Miami Dolphins and their 2022 season.
For the third consecutive season, the Dolphins will play against the New England Patriots to start off their schedule and will play host inside Hard Rock Stadium this coming Sunday. Miami will be favored, something that they likely won’t be able to say for about a month afterward.
The Dolphins’ next three games will be against the Ravens, Bills, and Bengals, a murderer’s row of AFC contenders that will undoubtedly give Miami fits. That is why picking up a Week 1 victory is so important, and why the coaching staff must keep the players focused on the game at hand and not think about what is to come later.
It will be Mike McDaniel’s first game as a head coach, and there will of course be growing pains throughout the season. But he can minimize any of those damages with a solid game plan, and we will get our first look at his ability to put one together this weekend.
While the Patriots roster doesn’t impress on paper, this is a Bill Belichick coached team after all, and he is known for making the most out of very little. But there are some big-name difference makers for New England that stand out, and Miami would be wise to formulate a game plan to minimize their effectiveness.
Here are the three Patriots players that the Miami Dolphins should prepare most for this coming Sunday: