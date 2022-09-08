Miami Dolphins fans are ready but don’t drink the media kool-aid yet
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are a hot topic as the season gets underway officially tonight with the Rams and Bills but Sunday, Miami’s season starts.
This year the hype is incredible and it is only going to get worse if Miami knocks off the Patriots to open their season. I’m sorry, “when” the Dolphins knock off the Patriots. See what I meant to say? Well, that is because Miami fans are buying into the hype and they deserve to but there should be some degree of caution.
Since Tua Tagovailoa was brought into the Dolphins organization, Miami fans have heard the media call him the missing piece to Brian Flores’ team. Then before a game was even played, he was the guy that Miami chose over Justin Herbert.
Tua has been the whipping boy, the media’s bullseye target for vitriol and hate. He is the reason Miami couldn’t make the playoffs, the reason why Deshaun Watson was a trade target, and the reason Miami was docked two draft picks and saw their owner fined for trying to marry Tom Brady in spite of being married to Tua.
When Tyreek Hill was brought to Miami, the narrative didn’t change. When Hill began throwing props to his new QB and comparing him in even short terms to Patrick Mahomes, the media giggled, laughed, and chided him for it.
Through preseason we didn’t see much but we saw enough. The media did too. At least some of them. The tune on Tua is starting to change. Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football believes the Dolphins will make the playoffs as the last Wild Card team this year.
Over on Tell Me Why I’m Wrong, Emmanuel Acho said he believes that Miami will not only make the playoffs but win a playoff game. To his left, Joy Taylor who has had her share of Tua Tagovailoa negativity said she agrees with him.
They are not the only two. There continue to be more and more. Some have backtracked off their comments while others believe that it is a perfect situation for Tua and the Dolphins. One national writer went so far as to pick the Dolphins to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
And this is where the Kool-Aid drinkers need to take a breath, step back, and remember this is a one-game-per-week season.
Miami fans deserve to live through some positive hype for a change but we also need to remember that we are Miami Dolphins fans, eternal optimists who have bought into the early accolades of the Brian “Patriot-Way” Flores years. The Adam “Guru” Gase years and of course the entire fingerprint of Bill “Who the hell cares what he thinks” Parcells era.
In other words, we have seen the media hype. We have drank from the cups and we have watched as the Dolphins falter and stall. Now, 2022 could be a lot different. There is plenty of reasons to be excited. An offensive system that might actually work is too hard to turn the cheek away from.
Still, we have to realize that until the Dolphins put it all together on the field, it is just hype. I’m not trying to be a Debbie-Downer here but I’ve been through many years where expectations have been high and the end result is nothing more than a bitter-tasting reality pill.
All that being said, it is increasingly becoming more difficult to not take a big swig from that glass! A big win on Sunday and we all might down it really quick. So here’s to the Super Bowl!