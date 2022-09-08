NFL kickoff should be of interest for Miami Dolphins fans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not play until Sunday but tonight’s NFL season opener could be a great watch for Dolphins fans and the AFC East.
Tonight the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Dolphins’ nemesis, Buffalo Bills.
It will be the first real look at Josh Allen and the highly touted Bills offense and a test for an improved defense that was already pretty good to begin with. The Bills are all in for the 2022 season and are the favorites to represent the AFC in the season’s final game.
Since 2017, the Bills have won three of their four openers. All three of those were against the New York Jets. They lost to the Ravens two seasons ago on opening day and to the Steelers last season. The Rams are obviously one of the best teams in the league making tonight a potential Super Bowl preview in the eyes of many media members.
For Dolphins fans, tonight could give Miami an early lead in the division. A win would on Sunday against the Patriots and losses by both the Bills tonight and Jets on Sunday to the Ravens would give the Dolphins the inside edge to the AFC East championship…I’M KIDDING.
The reality is that Miami faces a tough season ahead and if they do indeed challenge the Bills for the division title, every loss by the Bills will help despite this game being an out-of-conference match.
Miami will face the Bills in two weeks at Hard Rock Stadium and the Bills have owned Miami the last several years. While many fans tout that Tua Tagovailoa has never lost to Bill Belichick, he has also never beaten Buffalo.
What should you watch tonight besides just the fact a real game is being played? The Bills secondary is a bit banged up so keeping an eye on how they play could provide some avenues for Miami’s offense in two weeks. The Bills rushing attack is, on-paper improved, but how improved?
Josh Allen has been one of the top players in the NFL the last two years and some believe he will be in the league MVP consideration at the end of the year but how will he be facing a tough defense and will taking Stephon Diggs out of the gameplan help?
Personally, it’s week one, I’m just going to enjoy the fact that football is back and I’m not rooting for an AFC team to win that NFL kickoff game!