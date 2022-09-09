5 most important Miami Dolphins offensive players in week one
By Brian Miller
The regular season is here and now the Miami Dolphins can focus on a real opponent as they begin their 2022 season on Sunday.
The Patriots are coming to town, actually, they are already in South Florida having flown in mid-week to acclimate to the climate or so they say. On Sunday, the Patriots will walk into Hard Rock Stadium and hopefully, walk out with a season-opening loss.
For the Dolphins, no other player will be more scrutinized, dissected, or stuck under a microscope, than Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa will face a lot of pressure from the Patriots’ defense. Belichick should try and make the Dolphins run the football, a defensive strength for the Patriots, and we know that Belichick can be creative with his defensive schemes. Can Mike McDaniel match?
Tua doesn’t have to be perfect but he can’t make a lot of mistakes and turnovers will not help but Tua has to be able to play his game and not force the ball just to highlight Tyreek Hill. The Patriots will be expecting that.
Tagoavailoa’s accuracy has never been questioned and it remains his arm strength that is scrutinized the most. On Sunday, he needs to put the outside chatter away and concentrate on what he does best, move the ball, make smart throws, and execute the offense. Miami needs him to be a leader.