How to watch the Miami Dolphins in 2022
The NFL season is nearly here. So here’s how to watch the Miami Dolphins in 2022 in a way that won’t destroy your wallet. Check out fuboTV today.
In just a few weeks we’ll get meaningful NFL games on our televisions again. We know you don’t want to miss a single touchdown, so here’s how to watch Miami Dolphins with fuboTV.
But first, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedule.
Miami Dolphins Schedule 2022
All times listed as ET.
Week 1: 9/11 vs Patriots (1PM, CBS)
Week 2: 9/18 at Ravens (1PM, CBS)
Week 3: 9/25 vs Bills (1PM, CBS)
Week 4: 9/29 at Bengals (8:15PM, Amazon Prime Video)
Week 5: 10/9 at Jets (1PM, CBS)
Week 6: 10/16 vs Vikings (1PM, FOX)
Week 7: 10/23 vs Steelers (8:20PM, NBC)
Week 8: 10/30 at Lions (1PM, CBS)
Week 9: 11/6 at Bears (1PM, CBS)
Week 10: 11/13 vs Browns (1PM, CBS)
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Week 12: 11/27 vs Texans (1PM, CBS)
Week 13: 12/4 at 49ers (4PM, FOX)
Week 14: 12/11 at Chargers (4PM, CBS)
Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Bills (TBD, TBD)
Week 16: 12/25 vs Packers (1PM, FOX)
Week 17: 1/1 at Patriots (1PM, CBS)
Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs Jets (TBD, TBD)
As you can see, the team will play one game each on NBC and Amazon Prime Video. The rest of the games will air on CBS and FOX.
So, what’s the best streaming provider to watch the Miami Dolphins?
How To Watch The Miami Dolphins In 2022
The best bet for fans is fuboTV.
fuboTV will give fans in the Miami area access to all of their local stations, as well as ESPN, ESPN2, ATT&T Sportsnet, FS1 and the NFL Network.
Meaning, there’s only one game you won’t be able to watch with fuboTV – the Thursday night game (which are exclusive to Amazon Prime Video).
fuboTV’s Pro package includes 127 channels and is $69.99 a month, but you can get a week-long free trial. This includes a cloud DVR with 1,000 hours of space and up to 10 streams on your home network.
The Elite package is $79.99 per month and includes 183 channels (including FS2, Pac 12 Network, ESPNU, ESPN NEWS, the SEC Network and the ACC Netowrk).
The Ultimate package is $99.99 per month and includes 222 channels as well as NFL Redzone.
fuboTV allows you to cancel anytime, so if you only want it for the NFL season, that’s exactly what you can do.
Start a seven-day free trial of fuboTV today to stream the Miami Dolphins.
