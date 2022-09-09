Tua Tagovailoa criticized for Josh Allen’s underthrown passes
By Brian Miller
Josh Allen played a great game against the Rams to kick off the NFL season but today, it’s Tua Tagovailoa who is being criticized.
You seriously can’t make this stuff up. It is almost comical. On Thursday night, the Bills’ star quarterback, Josh Allen, threw two deep passes. Both came up a bit short. One could have been a touchdown if it stayed in the air another yard, the other, a pass to Stephon Diggs, was short enough that Diggs had to go to the ground to catch it and rolled into the endzone for the TD.
Both plays helped the Bills put up 30-plus points on the Rams. Both plays were off-balance throws and both plays have now opened up the “can of Tua worms” on social media.
In a nutshell, many are saying that Tua couldn’t make that underthrown pass if he tried.
Dolphins fans started it last night with the “if that had traveled two yards more it would have been a touchdown”. That is what Mike Tannenbaum said after Tua’s deep throw to Tyreek Hill in the preseason didn’t result in a score. Others were asking why the talking media heads were not bringing up the fact that Allen’s passes came up short when Tua has been criticized so much for doing the same.
A day after, some are talking about Tua. Unprovoked. A former Chiefs lineman stepped up to say this is what we need to see from Tua. Making the deep throw off balance when he doesn’t have the time to wind up and throw it from a clean pocket. Others have said things similarly.
Is Tua that loathed that the media or former players or really anyone, has nothing better to do with their time than criticize what he may or may not be able to do? Is it that hard to believe that Tua wasn’t supported or coached well under Brian Flores’ offensive coaching staff? If I recall, Tua was a national treasure, a “can’t miss NFL prospect” when he was at Alabama. Then he hurt his hip and then Miami drafted him. Then the narrative changed.
It is unbelievable that Tua doesn’t play in a game, his team doesn’t play in a game and yet, he can’t escape being told and reminded what he can’t do well or what he needs to do better. Like him, hate him, be indifferent, but give it a rest already.