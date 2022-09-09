Bills make a statement to open season, Miami Dolphins need to on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are gaining attention nationally ahead of their first game on Sunday but on Thursday night, the Bills reminded them who they need to beat.
The NFL regular season got off to a big start on Thursday when the Buffalo Bills embarrassed the reigning NFL Super Bowl champion, Los Angeles Rams.
For the better part of the first half, the Bills looked a bit rusty out of the gate and three turnovers didn’t help. In the 2nd half, they settled down and looked more like a team in midseason form.
Miami Dolphins fans? They noticed. Across social media platforms fans have pointed out what Miami has to beat to win the division and it looks like a juggernaut.
The number one defense from a year ago added Von Miller who was disruptive the entire game. Aaron Donald, the dominating defensive tackle for the Rams wasn’t much of a factor against the Bills’ offensive line.
Then you add Josh Allen to the mix and realize that Miami’s defense can’t play good enough to win, they have to play good enough to dominate.
The Bills didn’t punt a single time on Thursday and haven’t had to in a while dating back to last season. They are exceptionally coached and disciplined, and last night looked like every bit of a team that is favored to win the whole thing.
For the Dolphins, they have two weeks to get ready but first, they have to beat the Patriots and on Sunday, they could send a similar message to the Bills, one that says “We see you, now see us!”
Are the Bills unbeatable? I wouldn’t go that far but I will say that the Dolphins are going to face a team motivated by their season-ending loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs and any chance the Dolphins have to compete for the division will go through Buffalo.
The Bills made a statement Thursday night. Now the Dolphins have a shot to do the same thing.