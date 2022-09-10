4 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will beat the Patriots on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins aren’t just going to win on Sunday. They’re going to demolish the New England Patriots. Here are four reasons why.
The Miami Dolphins will kick off the 2022 NFL season by playing host to the New England Patriots on Sunday. A divisional matchup with plenty of history, the tide may be officially turning in favor of the team from South Florida, and they should be expecting nothing less than victory come game day.
Miami will be favored in the contest, and should be. They have defeated New England in each of the last three meetings, and on paper, their roster is far more talented and deeper than their Week 1 opponent’s.
Here are four reasons why the Dolphins will destroy the Patriots on Sunday:
Reason why the Miami Dolphins will win on Sunday #1:
All hands on deck for the offense
The Dolphins starting offense seemed to be clicking on all cylinders during the first quarter of the final preseason game against the Eagles. And while you can pull reasons for excitement out of the showing, there may be even more in store.
Miami played the preseason games without some of their biggest star players. On offense, Terron Armstead never saw a snap, and the team went without a fullback, which is a position that promises to be a key part of the offensive scheme. Tyreek Hill played just one possession, and Xavien Howard was missing for the entirety as well.
Week 1 will be the first time that the team takes the field as one (relatively) healthy unit, and we are hoping that the sky is the limit once all hands are on deck.