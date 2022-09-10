Dolphins vs. Patriots: Exploring the Patriots off-season changes
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots on Sunday and while we know what the Dolphins have done this off-season, what did the Patriots do?
Sunday will bring an early AFC East showdown when the Patriots and Dolphins open their seasons. How important is this game? If we take out the divisional implications, the opening schedule for both teams is not a piece of cake.
Miami will follow the opening week with the Ravens, Bills, and Bengals while the Patriots move on to the Steelers, Ravens, and Packers. The loser in week one may not have a win by the 5th game.
So yeah, it’s a big game to start the year.
The Patriots are entering year two with Mac Jones. Jones is coming off a Pro Bowl alternate designation and the Patriots finished the season with 10 wins.
2022 Draft
- Round 1: OL Cole Strange
Strange was considered by many to be late 2nd or 3rd round draft pick but Bill Belichick opted to use his first-round pick on him. He was taken 29th overall.
- Round 2: WR Tyquan Thornton – Was moved to IR
- Round 3: CB Marcus Jones
- Round 4: DB Jack Jones
- Round 4: RB Pierre Strong, Jr.
- Round 4: QB Bailey Zappe
It was an NFL surprise when Belichick used a 4th round pick on a quarterback, one year removed from taking Mac Jones in round one.
- Round 6: RB Kevin Harris
- Round 6: DT Sam Roberts
- Round 6: OL Chasen Hines
- Round 7: OL Andrew Stueber – reserve/non-football injury
Key Losses
- J.C. Jackson – signed with the Los Angeles Chargers
- Ted Karras – Signed with the Cincinnati Bengals
- Kyle Van Noy – Signed with the Chargers
- Dont’a Hightower – free agent
- Jamie Collins – free agent
Key Additions
- Ty Montgomery – FA
- DeVante Paker – Trade
- Jabrill Peppers – FA
The trade for DeVante Parker was surprising given the fact it was a rare inter-division trade. Parker has spent his entire career with the Dolphins and will face him on Sunday.
Parker is an excellent receiver who has struggled with injuries most of his career. Now, he is hoping, as are the Patriots, that it can be behind him.
Coaching
The biggest change this off-season came to the coaching staff. Long-time offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, left to take the head coaching job in Las Vegas. Replacing him is no one officially. For now, former Patriots defensive coordinator and Lions head coach Matt Patricia will call plays. He has no previous experience. Bill Belichick has not named an official defensive coordinator or offensive coordinator.
Overall
It is unclear what happens next with the Patriots as they enter a new era of football in New England. Last year’s 10-win season could have been a fluke or a sign that things will continue the way they typically do.