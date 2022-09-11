Miami Dolphins at the half: Impressive debut for Hill as defense dominates
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins regular season home opener is at the half and so far, the Dolphins are giving the fans exactly what they wanted.
After winning the coin toss and electing to kick, the Patriots started the game by moving the ball almost at will. The drive took time off the clock and it looked as though the drive would end in a score. Instead, Xavien Howard tipped an intended pass to DeVante Parker in the endzone. That tipped pass was picked off by Jevon Holland who returned it to around the 30. Howard got away with a hold but after that, the defense began to take over.
Miami struggled on offense early but the entire first half was the Tyreek Hill show. Miami managed three points on their first drive of the season but struggled after against a relentless Patriots pass rush.
Defensively, the Dolphins have forced two turnovers, the second coming on a Brandon Jones blitz and a scoop and score by Melvin Ingram that put Miami up 10-0.
Miami’s offense would punt the next series but to end the half, the Dolphins drove to get into field goal position but a sack put Miami out of FG range. Facing 4th and 7, Mike McDaniel with 28 seconds left in the half, went for it. Tua Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle in stride. Waddle split two defenders and raced 42 yards into the endzone to take a 17-0 lead.
Miami’s defense has been stifling. They are putting pressure on Mac Jones and are stretching the Patriots’ run game across the line of scrimmage.
- Tyreek Hill has 6 receptions on 8 targets for 77 yards.
- Jaylen Waddle has two receptions, one for a touchdown.
- Tua Tagovailoa is 13/18 for 179 yards and one touchdown.
- Run game – 21 yards – Miami has to be better in this area.
For the Patriots:
- Mac Jones is 9/12 for 83 yards, an interception, and a fumble
- Run game – 41 yards
Injuries:
- Cethan Carter left the field on a cart.