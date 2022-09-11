Miami Dolphins week one inactive list has a familiar face on it
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are so close to starting today’s game that they have now released their inactives for today and one name is no surprise.
For the Dolphins, no position is a bigger question right now than the cornerback spot so it should be surprising to see one of the corners a healthy scratch, sadly, it’s Noah Igbinoghene. That is not a surprise.
Miami added Verone McKinley, III, and River Cracraft to the 53 on Saturday. Neither of them is inactive for today’s game.
One surprise, however, is rookie Erik Ezukanma who had a good camp and preseason but finds himself sitting out today. Eric Rowe is also inactive for today’s game.
QB Skylar Thompson being inactive is no surprise and he will likely stay inactive the entire season unless he is needed. TE Tanner Conner is also inactive but that was expected given his place on the depth chart.
Running back Salvon Ahmed was banged up a bit this week and will not play. Recently signed Trey Flowers also will sit out week one as a healthy scratch.
Igbinoghene is mildly disappointing. He has worked hard this off-season but his preseason reps didn’t produce a lot of confidence from the fans and now we see that even with Byron Jones out, there isn’t a value to having him active. This could be something to watch going week to week.
- Noah Igbinoghene
- Salvon Ahmed
- Tanner Conner
- Trey Flowers
- Eric Rowe
- Skylar Thompson
- Erik Ezukanma
Miami’s depth at those positions are deep, sans the CB unit.
For the Patriots, QB Bailey Zappe, DB Josh Bledsoe, CB Shaun Wade, RB Pierre Strong, OLB Anfernee Jennings, G Chasen Hines, and DT Sam Roberts will sit out today.