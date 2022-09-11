Mike McDaniel is first Dolphins HC to notch debut win since Saban
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins gave Mike McDaniel his first win as an NFL head coach as Miami thumped the Patriots 20-7. It wasn’t pretty but it was a win.
The Miami Dolphins created a little history today when they beat the Patriots. Mike McDaniel is the first coach to notch a win in his head coaching debut since Nick Saban.
The Dolphins begin the season 1-0 for the 2nd year in a row, both against the Patriots.
While we can throw a virtual high-five to McDaniel, we have to also recognize that Tua Tagavailoa is 4-0 against Bill Belichick. He joins only John Elway with four wins and no losses against the Patriots’ head coach.
Today wasn’t pretty at times on offense. Despite his best efforts, Mike McDaniel couldn’t get the running game going at all. This is becoming a big problem for Miami and the offensive line simply is not doing their job. The Patriots did set up a game plan to keep Miami from being able to run but they still need to do better. They totaled 65 yards.
Miami fans were greeted with what they have been waiting for, Tyreek Hill. Hill was impressive in his debut and it could have been even better if not for some bad throws from Tua and a couple of misreads. Jaylen Waddle also had a really good game after a slow start.
Tua isn’t going to win over many of his detractors despite being under pressure for everything outside of a quick pass.
Overall, the Dolphins played very well on defense. Miami kept Mac Jones off his game throughout all four quarters. They allowed only one touchdown, forced three turnovers, and while they gave up a couple of deep passes, they managed to hold down the Byron Jones outside slot.
Miami held the Patriots to just 78 yards rushing on 22 carries and held Jones to 21/30 of 213 yards, a TD, a fumble, and an interception.
Miami will now head to Baltimore next week in a tough week two match before playing Buffalo in week three.