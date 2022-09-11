Heat, chance of rain, and electric Miami Dolphins fans invade The Rock
By Brian Miller
Sometimes, Miami Dolphins social media can be a fun interaction and the electricity ahead of this opening day is incredible at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fans have been sharing their tailgating pictures, their “on my way to the game” pictures, and even pictures are popping up from inside the stadium where at 1:00, the Dolphins will kick off their 2022 season officially.
Today’s weather will also be a factor. Fans are already telling anyone who will listen that it is hot. It is expected to be in the mid-90s with a “feels-like” temp more likely near 100 degrees but on the field, especially along the non-shaded visitor’s bench, it will feel more than that.
There is a chance for an afternoon shower as well. Weather.com says that there is a potential for thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. Will that impact the final quarter of today’s game? If rain is possible, and it can be torrential, getting points on the board early could be a major key for a Dolphins victory.
Back to the fans. Nearly everyone posting from the lots at Hard Rock Stadium is talking about the energy, many saying that there is more energy this year than they can remember in the past. Others are making predictions but all of them are having fun as they countdown the final hour or so until kick-off.
Hard to know if someone actually brought a Patriots flag and put it by the port-a-john or if someone took it from someone…either way, it’s pure gold!