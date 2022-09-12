Kader Kohou makes exceptional debut for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins lost Trill Williams for the year, it was a disaster but the future looks bright for him and it does for Kader Kohou as well.
On Sunday, Kohou got his chance to play in an NFL game. The Division II Texas A&M-Commerce prospect was a long shot to make the Dolphins 53-man roster. He was a long shot to make the practice squad when he signed as an undrafted free agent.
Kohou’s life has always been about challenges. From his early life in Ivory Coast in Africa to his family’s big move to the U.S. That move led to his educational opportunities and his falling in love with American football.
Kohou bucked the odds and made the final 53. Perhaps the Williams injury helped his odds. Maybe the other banged-up members of the secondary gave Miami a spot and reason to keep him. Make no mistake though, Kohou earned his spot and on Sunday, he thanked the Dolphins will an exceptional effort.
Think about this, Kohou played on Sunday while former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene was inactive. It clearly could have been the other way around, it wasn’t, because Kohou continues to show up in practices.
On Sunday, Kohou registered three solo tackles and one of them included a big hit that forced a late New England fumble. It would be the last time New England touched the ball.
Opportunities for Kohou may be limited and situational all year long but he made a positive impression and he took advantage of his time on the field. Miami may have found another gem in Kahou and the thought of a healthy Trill Williams to go with Nik Needham, Xavien Howard, and Byron Jones next year sounds pretty good.
Hopefully, Kahou continues to impress as he gets better. His future looks up, especially after his performance on Sunday.