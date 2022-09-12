Mike Gesicki sees role change in Miami Dolphins new offensive system
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins haven’t had a great TE in a very long time and Mike Gesicki comes close but his time in Miami may not be a long one.
Playing on the Franchise Tag, Mike Gesicki is under contract for the year but NFL TEs are breaking the bank around the league and after this season, Gesicki will want his payday. He deserves it, he has waited patiently, hasn’t complained, and worked to get better.
The problem will be his contract. Miami could handle it financially but what is important is how Gesicki is used in the Dolphins’ offense.
Throughout camp and preseason, Gesicki wasn’t used as a receiver all that much. On Sunday, he was targeted only one time and it was a delayed route under linebacker coverage.
Gesicki played less than 45% of the game, a far cry from where he was at last year. Was this simply a case of the offensive game plan trying to force mismatches elsewhere or is Gesicki’s value to the team dropping lower and lower?
We can say that any value he has in fantasy football may be gone but the Dolphins don’t care about your fantasy teams. Mike McDaniel has a vision for what his offense is going to be and Mike Gesicki’s role in it will be different than it has been in the future.
Now isn’t the time to start worrying about Gesicki. Not yet. He is doing what is asked of him. Miami said they had phone calls about potentially trading him, calls they did not initiate. If we get closer to the NFL trade deadline and Gesicki’s usage hasn’t changed, we may start to hear some chatter…but not yet. It was one game. Regardless, his role with the team has definitely changed.