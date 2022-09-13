3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater right now
By Matt Serniak
We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season and I want the Miami Dolphins to make an impact move. Not only would this move be savvy and loaded with foresight, but it would potentially get the best out of Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater and they need to do it yesterday.
I’ve relished in victory Monday long enough, I’m on to the future. And the future I want to live in is where Teddy Bridgewater is playing for another team.
Obviously, the #1 team on everyone’s list where Bridgewater should be headed is Dallas. Dak Prescott is done for around two months and all they have is Cooper Rush. If they want to salvage their season in the slightest they need an upgrade at quarterback. I don’t think they trade for Jimmy G. That would be too much money. Teddy Bridgewater makes more sense, financially.
The Cowboys and their very reasonable and not bizarre owner and his son have come out and said that they are evaluating the situation and seeing if they can add a 3rd quarterback.
That’s good enough for me. The Dallas Cowboys are looking to upgrade the quarterback position. Chris Grier should, and I imagine he is, be having discussions to see if Dallas would be interested in Teddy 2-Gloves.
Teddy is a capable starter. He’s not a guy you build around but he’s a guy that can often not crash the car. He’s a professional. He’s a professional that I don’t want on the Miami Dolphin’s roster. Here’s why.